Dave Arataki still in a Pattaya purple patch

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, April 2

Pattana A+B

Stableford

At our most recent visit here to Pattana, on March 22, we reported how Dave Arataki was having a purple patch of form after scoring 39 points for the win, following on from scores of 37 and 39 points at other venues. We think he likes this course as he has continued that good form with another fine 40 points here, and another Green Jacket.







Paul Smith is also running hot and 39 points is yet another top effort from him to take second place.

Steve Moxey had a round to be happy with and grabbed third spot with 38 points.



Paul Anderson has played twelve rounds since joining Links at the start of March and hasn’t been overly happy with his form. On this day, however, his real game came to the fore and, with a terrific score of 37 points, won fourth place on countback over the consistent George Mueller.

Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Dave Arataki (23) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Paul Smith (2) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 38 pts

4th Place – Paul Anderson (23) – 37 pts c/back

5th Place – George Mueller (15) – 37 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Karl Flood – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 20 pts



This course was, once again, in excellent condition, although the green speed varied a little over the two nines. But, nevertheless, this enabled plenty of great scoring with six of our sixteen golfers playing to handicap or better and just three players with less than thirty points.

The weather was hot, of course, with sometimes just the hint of a breeze. Grey clouds hung around all through the round, but never really threatened rain.







Starting in the morning enabled an unimpeded round, but after about noon, there was a big tournament for Thai golfers. There were so many, and going to all the nines, that the starter was having his work cut out directing traffic, including pulling up a group that was about to jump in between our groups.

All groups finished in good time and, with a course in such terrific condition and our special price continuing for this month, how could we not have a great day out at Pattana Golf Course?













