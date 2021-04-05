Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 returns in May

The world-class women’s golf tournament is ready to go with a closed doors event in Thailand 6-9 May, 2021, at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. together with IMG announce the prestigious women’s golf tournament the “Honda LPGA Thailand 2021” at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi province will go ahead as scheduled, May 6-9, 2021. This world-class event will bring together over 70 top female golfers from around the world and will further strengthen Thailand’s already outstanding reputation globally.







This year’s tournament will be held “behind closed doors” with a live broadcast across 4 days with no tickets sold to the public, in accordance with public health measures, under the standards, regulations, and supervision of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Sports Authority of Thailand.





Noriyuki Takakura, President & CEO of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said, “Even though we are in a different situation from previous years, the Honda LPGA Thailand still plays an important role in raising the standards of the country’s golf tournaments as well as inspiring the young Thai golfers and all those who have a passion for and an interest in golf. Even though the tournament couldn’t take place last year, Honda believes that everyone, including golf fans, has been waiting for this world class tournament to return. At this year’s event, Thailand will be welcoming world-class women golfers to participate in the tournament as previous once again. Honda is ready to fully support both professional golfers and young female golfers to step up and play on the world stage.”

Competing at this year’s Honda LPGA Thailand are many of the world’s top players, including Amy Yang, the recent champion of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2019, Jin Young Ko, the world’s number one ranked player and the 2019 ROLEX Player of the Year, as well as two Thai stars, “Pro Mo” Moriya Jutanugarn and “Pro May” Ariya Jutanugarn, together with top players from Asia, the U.S., and Europe. “Pro Proud” Chanettee Wannasaen, the up-and-coming female Thai golfer who won the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2021 will also join this world class tournament.



Winnie Heng, Vice President and Managing Director, IMG Thailand, the tournament promoter, said, “As a result of close cooperation and a well-aligned working relationship with both the LPGA and Honda as well as the relevant government agencies and the CCSA, we are happy to be able to run the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 again this year. We have worked closely with the Sports Authority of Thailand to establish safety measures with an ‘Organizational Quarantine’ for all athletes participating in the tournament. This is all in accordance with the regulations of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).The tournament proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and approved by the CCSA.



“Our implementation of strict measures across all operations such as all travel requirements, health screening, and steadfast hygiene practices during the day of the tournament will ensure that the best practices are in place every step of the way for participating golfers, the organizers, and everyone else involved. This year the week-long tournament will be played without spectators and broadcast live across days so as golf fans can follow all the action and excitement of the competition safely.”







The cooperation of all supporters and stakeholders from government organizations and business sectors, will all contribute to the expected success of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 to both elevate the standard of the sport of golf and help promote Thailand globally as a safe tourism destination ready to welcome visitors back. All of this will help the nation move forward for positive economic, social, and sporting development growth and will stand Thailand in good stead for when situations return to normal in the future.

For more information and to keep up to date with the latest news, contests, lists, “Honda LPGA Thailand 2021” at www.hondalpgathailand.com and www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand













