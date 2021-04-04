Police checkpoints running twice daily in Pattaya

Pattaya police are back to blocking streets with checkpoints intended to cut down on Thailand’s traditionally heinous Songkran road-death toll.

Pol. Capt. Dutsadee Janpitak led 10 traffic officers at an April road stop on Soi Chalermprakiat near Third Road, saying he found many drivers ignoring traffic laws.







Emboldened by lax enforcement for the past two months, Thai drivers again left motorcycle helmets at home, driving without licenses and didn’t pay for insurance or vehicle taxes.

Checkpoints are running during mornings and late nights, which the after-dark stops aimed at looking for drunk drivers, he said.

















