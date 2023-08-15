Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 launched from Walking Street

Pattaya, Thailand – The vibrant atmosphere of Walking Street, South Pattaya, served as the backdrop for a momentous occasion as Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonwasat took center stage, steering the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 into action marking the commencement of a riveting competition that captured the enthusiasm of racers, mechanics, and eager spectators alike.

The August 13 to 19 rally route, spanning a challenging 2,000 kilometers, embarked from Pattaya, weaving through Prachinburi, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani, culminating in the vibrant Pakse District of Champasak Province, Laos. Each twist and turn of the meticulously planned course promised an adrenaline-charged adventure for the competitors.







Endorsed by The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and The Royal Automobile Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage (RAAT), this rally exemplified the continuous effort to elevate Thailand’s motorsport prowess to international heights while concurrently propelling its thriving tourism industry.

Rally participants, hailing from more than 8 countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, and Japan, were met by an assembly of over 500 journalists, mechanics, and avid enthusiasts. This rally transcends borders, fostering global camaraderie and reinforcing Thailand’s reputation as a prime destination for premier motor racing and unparalleled tourism experiences.







Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 is a collaborative endeavor between Ortev (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Pattaya City, R1 Japan, and the 360-Degree Motorcycle Sports Association, the event underscored its dual purpose: driving local economic vitality and fostering tourism in both Pattaya and its neighboring nations. Meticulously timed from August 13 to 19, the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 strategically capitalized on 26 years of experience in orchestrating cross-country races for cars and motorcycles.

























