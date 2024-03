PATTAYA, Thailand – To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944, The Royal British Legion Thailand will host a Remembrance Ceremony at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club on 6 June 2024, commencing at 17.00 hrs.

17.00-17.40 Remembrance Ceremony (All to be seated by 16.50)

18.15 – 22.00 Buffet Reception (Ticket only 350 THB each)

Attend one or both, Registration prior to event

OPEN TO ALL NATIONALITIES

Contact The Royal British Legion for tickets – [email protected]