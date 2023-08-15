2 vendors arrested for illegally selling fireworks on Jomtien beach

Pattaya, Thailand – City officials quashed the rampant illegal sale of fireworks and firecrackers at Jomtien Beach during the evening hours of Aug 14. Their vigilant efforts bore fruit as two individuals, engaged in the illicit trade of fireworks and an array of firecrackers, were arrested.

The identities of the suspects remain confidential, yet their transgressions landed them behind bars. The duo is presently undergoing interrogation at the Pattaya City Police Station, confronted with charges linked to the unauthorized proliferation of fireworks and pyrotechnic paraphernalia.





















