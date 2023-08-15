Russian woman plummets to death from 7th floor condominium

Pattaya, Thailand – A Russian woman was killed after plummeting off the 7th floor of a condominium in Jomtien on August 13. Police are investigating whether it was an accident or intentional manslaughter.

Daria Iuzifiak, a 32-year-old Russian national, was discovered on the ground floor of Building A at the Seven Seas Condominium in Na Jomtien. Clad in a green T-shirt and blue jeans, the victim lay in a pool of blood, with her lower body exposed. The victim’s boyfriend, Oeaop Nbahobny Fedor, a 30-year-old Russian national at the scene was arrested and taken to the Na Jomtien Police Station for further questioning.







A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage encompassing the condominium premises revealed a distressing sequence of events. The footage captured Daria Iuzifiak exiting her seventh-floor unit’s window, with her upper body hanging outside. Her boyfriend briefly grasped her legs before releasing his hold, resulting in her fatal impact on the ground below.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised questions about the intentions of the boyfriend. It remains uncertain whether he was attempting to save the victim or if he played a role in her tragic demise.







Presently, Fedor remains under police custody, facing charges of intoxication and disorderly conduct. However, his inebriated state and uncooperative demeanor have posed challenges for investigators seeking substantial information. His initial statements that he was not in the room at the time Daria jumped out of the window were at odds with the evidence gleaned from the CCTV footage.

Law enforcement has initiated measures to secure court authorization for the suspect’s detainment on charges of intentional homicide. This decision hinges on a meticulous assessment of available evidence and witness testimonies.

As of the latest update, the court has abstained from granting permission to arrest the suspect due to insufficient evidence. The investigation remains active as authorities work to accumulate further evidence and statements to elucidate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the young Russian woman.

























