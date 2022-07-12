8,500 runners, 350 police set for Pattaya Marathon

About 8,500 runners and 350 police and volunteers will hit the streets Sunday for the 29th Pattaya Marathon to be held on July 16-17.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet hosted the official news conference July 8 at the Dusit Thani Hotel.







In addition to the full 42.2-kilometer marathon, the two days event also will have a 21.1-km. half marathon, 10.6-km. half marathon and a 4.5-km. “fun run”. The quarter marathon and fun run will be held on July 16.

Chonburi police chief Pol. Col. Eakapop Intawiwat said 350 officers and volunteers will provide security and authorities have ordered contractors on Pattaya’s many disruptive road projects to restore the road surface and install barriers and lights for safety. Meanwhile, Pattaya has spent considerable effort to advise the public of the race route to avoid.































