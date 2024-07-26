Electrical system upgrade planned for Pattaya Beach Road to Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Plans are underway to implement an electrical system upgrade in the Walking Street area. On July 24, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting at City Hall to finalize the details of the project aimed at enhancing the city’s electrical infrastructure.

The main topic of discussion was the PEA’s request to access Lot 6 of the electrical system development project, which covers Zone 3 from Royal Garden Plaza to Walking Street. The planned upgrades involve laying new conduits and installing underground power lines along a 350-meter stretch of Walking Street, followed by complete asphalt resurfacing. The project aims to improve the safety and efficiency of the city’s electrical system and is expected to take no more than 30 days to complete.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the need to minimize disruptions to residents, tourists, and local businesses, stressing the importance of completing the project on time to reduce the impact of construction work.

Additionally, the Mayor requested that the PEA coordinate with CAT Telecom (NT) to explore the possibility of laying communication cables underground simultaneously with the power lines. This collaborative approach aims to avoid redundant digging and reduce disruptions to the community. The findings and recommendations from this coordination will be presented to the Pattaya City Council for further consideration. The project schedule will be finalized in the next meeting.





































