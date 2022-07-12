Suspected Pattaya loan sharks arrested on burglary charges

Nongprue police in East Pattaya arrested two suspected loan sharks for breaking into a debtor’s house to “repossess” 300,000 baht in property.

Yodsaphan Sopha and Bangor Chaiyasri were charged with burglary and receiving stolen property, Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Damrong, Eimpairoj said July 10. There was no mention of loan-sharking charges.

Victim Chantapitchaya Kumun, 37, said she borrowed money from the couple and accused them of breaking into her house to take her property when she couldn’t repay.

Police were able to return to Chantapitchaya a sewing machine, two air conditioners, a freezer and other property.





























