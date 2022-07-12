Suspected Pattaya loan sharks arrested on burglary charges

By Pattaya Mail
Chantapitchaya Kumun solemnly sifts through her papers in an empty room after loan sharks broke into her home and “repossessed” her sewing machine, air conditioners and other valuables.

Nongprue police in East Pattaya arrested two suspected loan sharks for breaking into a debtor’s house to “repossess” 300,000 baht in property.

Yodsaphan Sopha and Bangor Chaiyasri were charged with burglary and receiving stolen property, Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Damrong, Eimpairoj said July 10. There was no mention of loan-sharking charges.

Police recovered a sewing machine, two air conditioners, a freezer and other property which were returned to Chantapitchaya.

Victim Chantapitchaya Kumun, 37, said she borrowed money from the couple and accused them of breaking into her house to take her property when she couldn’t repay.
Police were able to return to Chantapitchaya a sewing machine, two air conditioners, a freezer and other property.









