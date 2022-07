With Covid-19 restrictions removed, Pattaya police have gone back to checking nightlife venues about minors, drugs and guns.

No longer able to hound bar owners about masks and hand gel, Pattaya and Tourist police checked nightlife venues July 10, ensuring they were aggressively carding young-looking patrons to ensure everyone inside was over 20 years old.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai also told venues to ensure there were no drugs or guns on the premises.