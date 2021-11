Editor,

What has happened to winter here this year? It’s a complete no show; according to MSN it’s 89°F (31.7°C) in Pattaya right now. Also did you know you can view Earth from space without actually going there? Just click on NASA live stream Earth from ISS. (International Space Station.) This will allow billions of Earth bound humans to see for a much longer period what ‘billionaires joy riding in space’ pay millions of dollars to do for a few minutes at a time.

Phil Fletcher,

Jomtien