Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district aids quarantined, disabled residents

Nongprue officials donated food to coronavirus-quarantined residents and a wheelchair to a disabled local.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and social workers visited the Soi Mitsamphan home of a family who is isolating together after one relative became infected with Covid-19.

The donated food and necessities would allow them to stay home and not go shopping.







The next stop was Rattana Village where Chavee Sea-Eiw, 73, is being taken care of by her daughter. However, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes, Chavee must visit the doctor often, which is difficult without a wheelchair.

The subdistrict provided her the with wheelchair, along with a bag of food and necessities.































