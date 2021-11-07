No Covid-19 cluster detected in Mukdahan school, northeast Thailand

Mukdahan authorities have given an update on the Covid-19 situation at Kham Soi Phitthaya San School in Mukdahan province, where 90 students and teachers earlier tested positive for COVID-19 using ATK test kits and more than 1,000 students had to enter self-isolation. Authorities have confirmed that upon re-testing with the RT-PCR method, none of the 90 individuals were infected.







Mukdahan Vice Governor Bunchuai Noisanthia explained that 72 teachers and 1,106 students were tested for COVID-19 via the ATK (Antigen Test Kit) method earlier, and the kits produced positive results for 90 individuals. Officials from Nikhom Khamsoi district had taken the individuals to a field hospital while other students who were exposed to the group slept over at the school to wait for their RT-PCR test results. The RT-PCR test results have been produced, indicating that none of the 90 individuals had COVID-19.





The school was undergoing cleaning on Friday (5 Nov), with students and personnel having nonetheless been told to exercise greater caution and monitor their health for 7 days. More than 70% of the student body had received the COVID-19 vaccine before the school term began this week. The school will be holding classes completely online at least until November 11.







Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said all individuals tested produced negative results, and she was having about 1,000 students stay home and monitor their condition. She commended all relevant parties for proceeding according to the existing incident response plan, saying that local authorities, school administrators, teachers, students and parents provided their cooperation and adhered to the protocol.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has indicated that the ‘Dvot’ brand ATK kits used at the school were procured under the school’s decision. As the kits produced false positives, provincial authorities will be probing the matter. (NNT)





























