Pattaya winds effect play on local courses

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, December 7th

Crystal Bay C & A

1st Tony Plummer (18) 35 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (16) 35 points

3rd Geoff Parker (18) 34 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, Tony Plummer, & Michael Brett.







Since our last visit, the Crystal Bay course had turned brown and dry in many areas; nevertheless, it was still fine for play, in particular, the greens were in very good shape. A very strong wind blew all day long and made what is a relatively easy course quite a bit more difficult.

A first-time winner in today’s round with Tony Plummer edging our Jimmy Carr on countback, both on thirty-five points. Geoff Parker took third with thirty-four points. Geoff, Tony, and Michael Brett got near pins with one unclaimed.

A few away trip dates to keep in mind.





The Ally Ellison Scholarship Fundraising Golf Tournament will be held at the Kabin Buri Country Club on January 11th and 12th with accommodation at Serenity Hotel and Spa. This is a very worthy cause and should be fully booked out with the lure of a quality golf course and top-class accommodation at bargain basement pricing.

The Bunker Boys annual trip to Soi Dao is tentatively booked for Monday 8th & Tuesday 9th February. This is always a very popular course and resort so even with lower than normal numbers it should be a very enjoyable trip. We will miss Keith Norman’s organisational ability and his quirky playing format unless we can convince him to send us a new suggestion for these two games.









Wednesday, December 9th

Khao Kheow A & B

1st Michael Brett (16) 35 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (16) 31 points

3rd Les Cobban (9) 30 points

Near pins Les Cobban, Mashi Kaneta, & Michael Brett.

The midweek game was held at Khao Kheow Country Club on the A & B nines.

This is another course starting to turn golden brown and would benefit from a good shower of rain. A swirling wind, sometimes up to three clubs’ worth in intensity, blew all-day and made for low scores. It seems no golf report is complete lately without some mention of the wind. Pattaya is enjoying/enduring a cool windy period of weather lately.







After a prolonged period in the wilderness, Michael Brett bounced back into some sort of form today with thirty-five points to take first place. Some distance to second place where Jimmy Carr had thirty-one points with Les Cobban a stroke further back on thirty. Both Les and Mashi who fought out the club championship last week were well below their best. It goes to show the importance of timing; bring your best when it matters most.

Three near pins going to Mashi Les, & Michael.

Friday, December 11th

Treasure Hill

1st Geoff Atwell (23) 33 points

2nd Dave Ashman (21) 31 points

3rd Les Cobban (9) 30 points

Near pins Geoff Atwell.

As is often the case in Thailand when business is down people put their prices up as did Treasure Hill recently. The caddies were certainly not happy as now they have even less business than before. Friday the green/caddie fee was higher than the price agreed at the time of booking, which almost prompted a walk-out. It took some fast talking and cajoling before everyone could be convinced to play.





It also happened to be yet another holiday this week so more justification for the price increase. Curiously, one of our group was charged two hundred baht less than the rest. Only seventeen golfers had signed in to the men’s changing rooms by three thirty pm.

The course was in great condition but even more difficult than normal. The fairways are being allowed to grow narrow and in some places are no more than seven to ten yards in width. The greens are also being reduced in size making it now, without doubt, the most difficult course on our roster. Needless to say, scoring was adversely affected.









Geoff Atwell was the day’s winner with thirty-three points. He was also the only one to score a near pin, a very poor reflection on the rest of the field.

After a week’s sabbatical, Dave Ashman returned to take second place with thirty-one points with Les Cobban a further stroke back.

Our newest member Bob Innis, sporting a brand new full set of Taylor Made SIM clubs and playing only his third game in three years, showed a much-improved performance over his previous round and is a name to look out for in the near future. He also has the most favoured mode of transport with a new Merc.







