Beaches by day, music festival by night in Pattaya for long weekend

Music covered Pattaya Beach at night, but during this holiday weekend, Thai tourists filled the beach during the day.





Pattaya, Jomtien and Wong Amat beaches all were humming Dec. 11-12 as domestic tourists flocked to the city from Bangkok and surrounding provinces. While the attraction for most was the Pattaya Music Festival, daytimes were meant for sand, sea and seafood.

Traffic began backing up Friday, the first of the two days of music, around noon and all parking spots near the beach were full by 4 p.m. Street vendors began putting up their stalls to feed the musical masses that night.







Vendor Wiranda Kedmajan said Pattaya Beach has been busy for most of the month thanks to the city’s ongoing parade of organized events, a procession that continues through the month-end with Pattaya Countdown.

Traffic police inspector Pol. Maj. Aruth Sapanon said Beach Road is closed from 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday for the festival, which has three stages between Central Road and the Dusit Thani Hotel.

Until then, the beaches are open for tourists who filled the umbrella-covered lounge chairs.

Visitor Kornwipa Sanitwongjai said she and four family members came to Pattaya for the music fest, a trip that was made more affordable by the great rates being offered by Pattaya hotels. She’ll head back to Bangkok on Sunday.







