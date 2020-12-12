Food carts roll to feed Pattaya’s hungry beachgoers

Food carts do booming business on holiday weekends.

When you’re on the beach, either for the sun or the Pattaya Music Festival, you have to eat, and food-cart operators are out in force this weekend.



Jomtien Beach has been full of both tourists and hawkers since Thursday, with lounging visitors from Bangkok – 90 percent of them Thai – munching on grilled seafood, papaya salad and sugar-loaded teas.

Beaches also fill up when there are special weekend events in town.

Grilled sausage and squid vendor Chainarong said the string of tourism-promotion events Pattaya has organized has really helped small businesses and independent operators like him.

Local businesses need the weekend traffic. Owners wish it would last all week every week.

This weekend he noticed that lower-cost hotels were busy this weekend, filled with teens and young adults in town for the two-day concert. On a budget, they are a major user of food carts.

Chainarong said it was good to see restaurants and bars busy again, but weekdays remain very slow. He hopes city hall can do more to bring visitors to the city midweek.

This woman sells oysters to make ends meet.



Grilled sausage and squid vendor Chainarong said tourism-promotion events have really helped small businesses and independent operators like him.
Even the local open-air bars fill up with Bangkok weekend warriors.



