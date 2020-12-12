Food carts roll to feed Pattaya’s hungry beachgoers

When you’re on the beach, either for the sun or the Pattaya Music Festival, you have to eat, and food-cart operators are out in force this weekend.







Jomtien Beach has been full of both tourists and hawkers since Thursday, with lounging visitors from Bangkok – 90 percent of them Thai – munching on grilled seafood, papaya salad and sugar-loaded teas.

Grilled sausage and squid vendor Chainarong said the string of tourism-promotion events Pattaya has organized has really helped small businesses and independent operators like him.

This weekend he noticed that lower-cost hotels were busy this weekend, filled with teens and young adults in town for the two-day concert. On a budget, they are a major user of food carts.

Chainarong said it was good to see restaurants and bars busy again, but weekdays remain very slow. He hopes city hall can do more to bring visitors to the city midweek.













