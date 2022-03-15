Joint Chambers Member Briefing: EEC Labour Market Insights.

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with partner chambers, invites members and guests to attend a business briefing on “EEC Labour Market Insights”.
Topics to be presented on and discussed, include:
-Expectations of the Thai labour force
-Rising labour costs
-Impact of Chinese manufacturers on the Thai labour market
Speakers:
Awnrumpha Poopongpunkun; AVP Recruitment Services in EEC at PRTR
Eric Wang; Mandarin Speaking Business Development Manager at PRTR
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Friday 18th March 2022
Time: 17.00 – 18.00 hrs.
Cost: Free of charge for AustCham members and partner chambers members.
Location: Rose Garden, Avani Pattaya Resort
Accommodation:
Avani Garden View -30% is from THB 2,610 nett/ room/ night includes breakfast
Avani Sea View -30% is from THB 3,100 nett/ room/ night includes breakfast
Booking via https://mhg.to/dyefn
Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event
Limited spaces, please book early to avoid disappointment
COVID-19 Requirements: Attendees must be able to show proof of at least double vaccinated and a Negative test result (ATK/RT-PCR) conducted within 24 hours of arriving at the event.
Please see here for more details: AustCham’s COVID-19 Guidelines for events
