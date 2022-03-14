Tourists from Thailand eligible to enter Indonesia via ‘Special Tourism Visa on Arrival’

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has verified reports that Indonesia has launched special tourism visa services for foreign visitors from 23 countries to enter the archipelago nation.

The Department of Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently confirmed the news of the launch of the special visa application service for entering Indonesia. Tourists from 23 countries around the world, including Thailand, can enter Indonesia via a Special Tourism Visa on Arrival (VOA) arrangement. Foreigners can only obtain the VOA if they enter Indonesia at the immigration checkpoint of Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. Holders of this visa will, however, be permitted to depart the country via other Indonesian airports.



Indonesian authorities are requiring that international travelers must present themselves at the immigration counter to apply for the VOA. They must have a passport that is valid for at least six months, a return ticket or a transit ticket to continue traveling to another country, and relevant documentation required by the COVID-19 task force. This includes RT-PCR test results, COVID vaccination certificates, and proof of accommodation/hotel payments.







Special visa holders will be allowed to stay in Indonesia for a maximum of 30 days. The visa can be extended once with an additional 30-day extension period.

For more information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises people to visit the ministry's official website at www.mfa.go.th or call 02-203-5000. (NNT)


































