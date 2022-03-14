Thailand steps up COVID prevention at factories

The Minister of Industry has instructed officials to step up efforts to prevent COVID-19 clusters at factories and production plants.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said his ministry recognizes the importance of implementing and enforcing disease prevention measures. He added that previous policies, such as the “bubble and seal” approach, were aimed at assisting factory operators.



Several plants were forced to suspend operations during the peak of the pandemic after reporting infection clusters, significantly impacting the Thai economy.

From the beginning of this year to March 6, COVID clusters were reported at 239 factories and involved nearly 3,300 people. About 2,300 of those affected were from factories participating in the “bubble and seal” program.







According to the Suriya, the ministry is now urging its units and factory operators to ramp up disease prevention measures.

He recommends that operators strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Under these protocols, infected employees will be sent to field hospitals for treatment. Workers who test negative will meanwhile be housed at separate accommodations to avoid potentially infecting other groups. They will also not be permitted to participate in any cross-group work or travel beyond their workplaces and provided accommodations. (NNT)

































