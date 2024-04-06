The death has occurred of

Anthony (Tony) Scullin

Dublin / Kilkee, Clare/ Thurles, Tipperary

Anthony “Tony” Scullin, Ireland, USA & Thailand. Died 1st April peacefully at his home in Pattaya, Thailand. Preceded by parents Marie (Nee) Condon and Frank Scullin.

Deeply missed by his daughter Aoife Grant, Petra Scullin Janelova, and dearest Cynthia Ezen Banag, extended Scullin and Condon families and a world of extremely close dear friends from Thurles, Kilkee, Dublin, Key West and Pattaya.

Service and cremation Monday, 8th April, Nong O Monastery, Pattaya Klang, Thailand. Service to be held at a later date in Ireland.

Go ndeana an t-adh ar do thuras. Date Published:

Friday 5th April 2024 Date of Death:

Monday 1st April 2024

































