Pattaya and across Thailand brace for intense heat wave and storms from April 8-11

The Meteorological Department of Thailand has issued warnings of a severe heat wave and storms affecting the northern parts of the country from April 8th to 11th. The forecast includes thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic locust swarms, with the impact initially felt in the northeastern region.

A 24-hour weather forecast indicates low pressure due to the prevailing heat across Thailand’s northern regions. Consequently, Thailand is experiencing intense heat, with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Citizens are advised to prioritize health and safety, avoiding outdoor activities for extended periods due to the scorching conditions.







Furthermore, from April 8th to 11th, a high-pressure system or a mass of cool air from China is expected to descend over northern Thailand and the South China Sea. Coupled with the intense heat wave across northern Thailand, this weather pattern is likely to cause thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic locust swarms. The impact is expected to be felt primarily in the northeastern region initially, with other regions affected subsequently.

Dust accumulation is anticipated in several areas, including the northern, northeastern, and central regions, due to the prevailing weak winds in those areas.







For the next 24 hours, the weather forecast for various regions is as follows:

-Northern Region: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Temperatures ranging from 22 to 29 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas and 39 to 43 degrees Celsius in high-lying areas. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 5 to 15 km/h.

-Northeastern Region: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Temperatures ranging from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas and 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in high-lying areas. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 5 to 15 km/h.

-Central Region: Generally hot weather with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Temperatures ranging from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas and 37 to 42 degrees Celsius in high-lying areas. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.







-Eastern Region (including Pattaya City): Generally hot weather with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Temperatures ranging from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas and 35 to 41 degrees Celsius in high-lying areas. Winds from the southwest at speeds of 10 to 30 km/h. Seas with waves less than 1 meter in height, except in areas with thunderstorms where waves may exceed 1 meter.

-Southern Region (East Coast): Generally hot weather with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Temperatures ranging from 21 to 28 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas and 33 to 41 degrees Celsius in high-lying areas. Winds from the southeast at speeds of 10 to 30 km/h. Seas with waves less than 1 meter in height, except in areas with thunderstorms where waves may exceed 1 meter.







-Southern Region (West Coast): Generally hot weather with thunderstorms expected in some areas during midday. Temperatures ranging from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas and 35 to 39 degrees Celsius in high-lying areas. Winds from the northwest at speeds of 10 to 30 km/h. Seas with waves less than 1 meter in height, except in areas with thunderstorms where waves may exceed 1 meter.

Citizens are urged to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of extreme weather conditions.





























