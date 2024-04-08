Bangkok Hospital Pattaya honours media professionals for selfless dedication

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 4, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya organized a special appreciation dinner at the Por Pramong Restaurant in North Pattaya, extending gratitude to Pattaya’s media professionals for their invaluable contributions in disseminating crucial medical information to the public.

Dr. Piyaphon Thipayarat, Director of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and Jomtien, alongside Dr. Kongkiet Ketphet, President of Group 3 Executives, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the media for their pivotal role in bridging the gap between hospitals and the community.







Members of the Pattaya Journalists Association and media personnel from various branches were acknowledged for their dedication and efforts, with tokens of appreciation presented by the hospital management.

The hospital management underscored the indispensable role of the media in disseminating vital health information and fostering societal well-being, expressing sincere thanks for their unwavering support and active participation in promoting public health initiatives.



































