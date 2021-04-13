Nearly 14k raised during Richmond Charity Night

If you read the Pattaya Mail regularly, by now you probably know how the Richmond on Soi Welcome in Jomtien has been feeding the hungry on Fridays for over a year.

It started as a one-off when the Covid pandemic caused a kingdom-wide lockdown starting in March 2020. Originally scheduled for three months, the lockdowns have come in different forms ever since.







With tens of thousands of people being put out of work, some benevolent foreign guests took it upon themselves to give back what they could to the people who so welcomingly greeted them in Thailand.

The Free Food Fridays have continued ever since, with some short interruptions when the pandemic flared up and prevented handing out free food to people who had lost their jobs and were struggling to get by.







The amount of food donated on these Free Food Fridays relies on donations, with funds thankfully coming in from all over the world. More money equals more food.

So, to help the cause, a Charity Night was recently held at the Richmond that raised 13,900 baht.



“Brilliant night,” Paul Cross from the Richmond said. “Together we raised a fantastic amount of money. Thanks to everybody that came to support free food Friday, and special thanks to people who donated: Russell East, Peter Green, Yil Dy, Mark Reid on behalf of Hemingways, and all who came on that night. Special thanks also to Dean Woodward who had some great ideas on the night, to make it such a success.”

The next Free Food Friday is scheduled for 23rd April beginning at 3pm from Richmond Soi Welcome.













