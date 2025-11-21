Charity Event to Support Typhoon Victims in the Philippines.

Join us for an inspiring evening of networking, goodwill, and heartfelt support for a meaningful cause. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by the recent typhoon.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Monday, 1 December 2025 | 7:00 PM

Ticket: 1,200 Baht

Dress Code: Formal

Location: Brighton Grand Hotel & Convention Pattaya



Reserve your tickets and secure your table today!

Contact: Mr. Jayson Camilo

Tel: 094 452 7976 | Email: [email protected]

Let’s come together to extend hope and support where it’s needed most. Don’t miss this chance to make a lasting impact.































