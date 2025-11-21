Charity Event to Support Typhoon Victims in the Philippines.

Join us for an inspiring evening of networking, goodwill, and heartfelt support for a meaningful cause. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by the recent typhoon.
Event Details:
Date & Time: Monday, 1 December 2025 | 7:00 PM
Ticket: 1,200 Baht
Dress Code: Formal
Location: Brighton Grand Hotel & Convention Pattaya
Reserve your tickets and secure your table today!
Contact: Mr. Jayson Camilo
Tel: 094 452 7976 | Email: [email protected]
Let’s come together to extend hope and support where it’s needed most. Don’t miss this chance to make a lasting impact.