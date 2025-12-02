Have Hearse, Will Travel – Roger Fox relates a youthful experience to the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) periodically has a member share events in their lives. At their meeting on November 26, member Roger Fox gave a thought-provoking presentation where he shared the story behind his topic, “Have Hearse, Will Travel.”

Roger began by recalling the origins of his adventure: a chance encounter with a Chinese student at his fraternity house in Hartford, Connecticut, in the mid-1960s. The student, who appeared down on his luck, invited Roger to visit him in San Francisco. A year later, Roger and six friends took up the offer, purchasing a used hearse and embarking on a cross-country journey.







The group’s travels took them from New York to California in just three days, with the hearse serving as both transportation and hotel. Upon arrival in San Francisco, Roger was astonished to discover that their host, the Chinese student, was actually the son of a wealthy businessman who owned several properties. He welcomed them to stay in one of his father’s homes and acted as their personal guide for a week.

Roger’s story didn’t end in San Francisco. He and two of his friends continued down the California coast to Los Angeles, a hair-raising experience along the Coast Highway with its cliff edge curves. In Los Angeles they visited Disneyland and Busch Gardens, and then ventured to Mexico, Las Vegas, Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon. Along the way, they faced challenges, including a breakdown in New Mexico and a sobering encounter with bigotry in New Orleans, where his two Black friends were refused entry to a bar and faced discrimination elsewhere in the South.







Despite these obstacles, Roger emphasized the lessons learned from the journey: the importance of not judging by appearances, the value of spontaneity and risk-taking, and the reality of cultural and racial divides in America during the 1960s. He also highlighted how kindness from strangers and traveling on a tight budget made the trip possible, fostering lifelong memories and friendships.

Roger’s presentation resonated with the PCEC audience, encouraging members to reflect on their own travel adventures and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. His story served as a reminder of the transformative power of travel and the enduring impact of shared experiences.



Attendees then shared memories triggered by Roger’s talk, especially those who had lived in or traveled through the United States. Stories included experiences in cities like San Francisco, New Orleans, and various road trips across America, highlighting cultural differences, local customs, and humorous anecdotes about places and people (e.g., Louisiana’s reputation for corruption and colorful politicians).

