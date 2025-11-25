Pattaya City Expats Club receives insightful talks on life lessons and insurance guidance

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, November 20, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed renowned speaker and innovator Neil Davidson for a moving and insightful presentation that left the audience reflecting on life’s most important lessons. Though Neil humbly claims not to be a professional speaker, his global experiences and candid storytelling Intrigued attendees, offering wisdom gained from a lifetime of adventure, adversity, and innovation.

During his talk, Neil addressed the unique challenges facing today’s youth, including the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, the lingering effects of COVID-19 isolation, and the pressures of social media. He lamented the loss of traditional heroes and emphasized the importance of passing down wisdom to younger generations, urging everyone to share their “library” of life experiences before it is lost.







Drawing from his own life, Neil recounted a privileged yet lonely childhood, the rise and fall of family fortunes, and the resilience required to start over. He shared stories of his father’s journey from poverty to success, and the lessons learned from both prosperity and hardship. “Every success is built on a succession of failures,” he noted, highlighting the value of learning from mistakes and leaving pain behind.

A recurring theme in Neil’s presentation was the enduring value of relationships. He stressed that the best memories are about people, not possessions, and that kindness, love, and friendship far outweigh material wealth. He also spoke candidly about his experiences with bullying, both as a child and in business, and the importance of standing up for others with moral courage.

The audience was fascinated by Neil’s diverse career, which included working on the iconic film “Apocalypse Now,” inventing everyday products and launching technology businesses. He also shared the heartbreak of his wife’s battle with a rare form of Alzheimer’s, reinforcing the lesson to cherish loved ones and express love openly.



Closing his talk, Neil encouraged attendees to reflect on their own journeys, share their stories, and focus on what truly matters: health, love, and meaningful relationships.

Following Neil’s talk, Samuel White and Nat Tasana of Tenzing Pacific Services, a leading insurance brokerage serving expats across Asia, gave a presentation that focused on the critical importance of insurance for expatriates living in Thailand, offering practical advice and insights into the local insurance landscape.

Founded in 2012, Tenzing Pacific Services has established itself as a trusted partner for expats and companies seeking health, life, business, and investment insurance solutions. During the session, Samuel and Natt emphasized the value of insurance as a safeguard against unexpected medical expenses and accidents.





They explained the unique advantages of working with a broker, highlighting the personalized service and ongoing support brokers provide—from policy selection to claims assistance. “Having a broker means you have a dedicated contact for all your insurance needs,” Samuel told attendees.

The session also covered group insurance options, which can offer broader benefits for companies or groups of friends and families. While group plans typically require a registered company in Thailand, some flexibility exists depending on the provider.



Beyond health insurance, Tenzing Pacific Services offers a range of products including business, home, property, and casualty insurance, as well as investment and retirement planning. The presenters noted that basic health plans usually cover hospitalization and surgery, with outpatient coverage available as an add-on.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of Neil’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTYxaNUUXP and here for Samuel and Natt’s presentation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dejt2CcJOsk.



































