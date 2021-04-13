Drivers who flipped truck in Pattaya believe amulets saved them from injury

Two motorists who flipped their pickup truck on a Khao Maikaew road claim Buddhist amulets spared them injury.

Police speculated that the white Mitsubishi pickup truck blew a tired while going around a curve, then tumbled into heavy brush around 6 a.m. April 12.







Driver Sujin Petcharattananon, 54, and passenger Kritsada Jantarat, 33, claimed the curve was poorly lit and Sujin lost control.

Sujin believes he and Kritsada walked away from the crash without a scratch because he was wearing Lung Pho Koon amulets from Banrai Temple in Nakhon Ratchasima.

















