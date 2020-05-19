Thailand initiates Online learning during COVID-19 to minimize educational impact

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha emphasized that distance learning is a solution to the nation’s educational system during the COVID-19 situation to make sure that students are prepared for the opening of new semester in July. Nevertheless, the Government would take into consideration various problems encountered, i.e., inaccessibility to the system, device purchase expenses, parents’ burden, student concentration, etc., and carefully implement measures to tackle those problems. Concerned agencies are already assigned to make clarification and ensure common understanding, while the parents are called on to understand the situation and cooperate until the COVID-19 situation ends. – May 18, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











