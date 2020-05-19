Thailand tourism headquarters reopens after 8-weeks of ‘working from home’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today resumes operations at the headquarters after eight weeks under the work from home (WFH) approach and marks the occasion with a ‘Pantry of Sharing’ setting up in front of the building to help people who are in need during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak..







The TAT’s ‘Pantry of Sharing’ is open today from 10.00 Hrs. onwards., with Minister of Tourism and Sports, H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, being the first to bring items to fill it up.

TAT also marks the opening of the ‘Pantry of Sharing’ with a ton of rambutan ordered from Rayong’s fruit orchards. The fruits will be arranged into two-kilogramme packages and will be distributed to residents of the four communities within the vicinity of the TAT’s headquarters. This doubles the ‘sharing of happiness’ effort for both the fruit orchards and the communities.

The TAT’s ‘Pantry of Sharing’ reflects the organization’s corporate social responsibility policy and encourages both the staff and general public to display the act of kindness and generosity by sharing non-perishable food items and basic supplies to others who are in need during this difficult time.

During the WFH, between 23 March and 17 May, TAT management and staff also raised funding to help order 3,000 food boxes from eateries in its cafeteria, 500 surgical masks and packages of non-perishable food items and basic supplies to provide for the four communities – Rong Che (130 households), Wat Makkasan (83 households), Railway Track (500 households) and Nikom Makkasan (90 households). Some surgical masks were also distributed to the blind at a community near Rama IX Road. –18 May, 2020.(tatnews.org)





Loading…





















