Zebra crossings plagued by motorcycle menace

PATTAYA, Thailand – The zebra crossing near Thepprasit Market, a popular shopping destination in Pattaya, has become a source of concern and danger for the locals and visitors. The path, which is meant for pedestrians to cross the busy road safely, has been invaded by motorcyclists who use it as a shortcut U-turn to avoid traffic jams.

According to the locals, the problem has worsened since January 1, when the New Year’s Eve celebration attracted a large number of vehicles and people to the area. The motorcyclists, who are mostly delivery drivers or tourists, have been using the zebra crossing path as a convenient way to bypass the congestion, especially during the evening rush hours.







However, this practice poses a serious risk to the pedestrians and other road users, who have to dodge the speeding motorcycles and deal with the noise and pollution. The locals have reported several near-misses and minor accidents involving the motorcyclists and the pedestrians, as well as damage to the pavement and the traffic signs.







The community has expressed its frustration and concern over the situation, and has urged the authorities to take immediate action to stop the illegal motorcycle use on the zebra crossing path. The community has also called for increased monitoring and enforcement of the traffic rules, as well as education and awareness campaigns to inform the motorcyclists of the dangers and penalties of their behaviour.





























