His Majesty the King credits country’s dignity and global recognition to unified actions of Thais

His Majesty the King, in his New Year speech on Dec 31, called for national unity and collaboration to overcome future challenges and promote the country’s prosperity. He reflected on the past year’s significant events, including the remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on Oct 13, marked as Navamindra Maharaj Day, and the unveiling of his statue in Bangkok.

The King also celebrated the listing of Si Thep Historical Park as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, highlighting this as a source of national pride.







Stressing the importance of collective efforts, His Majesty the King credited the country’s dignity and global recognition to the unified actions of Thais, particularly in projects enhancing people’s quality of life and preserving cultural heritage, such as the “Khon” performance.

His Majesty the King encouraged all Thais to approach challenges with mindfulness, wisdom, and a collaborative spirit, ensuring the nation’s continued prosperity and peace. The King concluded the speech with a blessing for protection, strength, wisdom, and success for the Thai people in the New Year. (NNT)







































