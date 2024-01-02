Pattaya New Year celebrations marred by lanterns mishaps

PATTAYA, Thailand – Trouble marred the New Year’s Eve celebration at Pattaya Beach, as a spectacular display of fireworks and lanterns led to fire-related incidents, violating City Hall’s security regulations. Despite prior discussions to ban these items due to the risk of fire and injury, illegal sales persisted, exposing lax enforcement.







Incidents included a harrowing scene at Jomtien Beach, where a flaming coconut frond ignited, causing chaos. Another incident in South Pattaya involved a flying lantern getting stuck in high-mast lights. A family in NPC Village in Soi Chaiyapruek on Jomtien 2nd Road had a close call during a small New Year’s Eve party when a lantern fell from the sky into their garden, narrowly missing a guest’s head by inches. Luckily, the fire in the lantern had already burned out.







Quick-thinking citizens played a crucial role, extinguishing a fallen, flaming lantern near Jomtien Beach, preventing potential escalation. Fortunately, no injuries or property damage occurred, but authorities are investigating. City Hall expressed regret, apologized, and pledged stricter measures to prevent such incidents. They thanked the public for cooperation, hoping the incidents wouldn’t overshadow the festive spirit.



























