Youngsters embrace Songkran Festivities at ASEAN Education Center

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ASEAN Education Center, overseen by the HHN Thai Children’s Foundation, radiated with cultural pride and joy on April 12 as it commemorated the Songkran Festival, a cherished Thai tradition marking the onset of the Thai New Year. This event, dedicated to preserving and promoting Thai culture and traditions, united a diverse community in a spirit of celebration and unity.







Ratchada Chomjinda, director of the foundation, and Siromes Akarapongpanich, deputy director, paved the way for a day brimming with cultural enrichment and meaningful experiences. The event attracted a diverse audience, including teachers, staff, and international students from the learning centre. This gathering epitomized the essence of cultural exchange, fostering connections and understanding across borders.

Participants eagerly engaged in this age-old tradition of pouring water on the hands of elders as a mark of respect and seeking blessings for the year ahead. The atmosphere was infused with reverence and joy as attendees embraced the spirit of the occasion.

In addition to the traditional rituals, the event featured a variety of activities aimed at engaging and inspiring attendees. Students were recognized for their participation in a colouring contest, receiving awards that celebrated their artistic talents and encouraged further exploration of Thai cultural themes.

The sense of community was evident as laughter and camaraderie filled the air during traditional Thai games. These activities not only provided entertainment but also served as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation among participants.



































