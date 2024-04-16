Adorable encounters at Khao Kheow Open Zoo this Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran and Thai New Year festivities envelopes the nation, Khao Kheow Open Zoo announced a series of special activities to celebrate the holiday season, inviting tourists to partake in unique experiences amidst the natural splendour of the zoo.

During this festive period, visitors were treated to the introduction of the zoo’s newest stars, the adorable Capybaras. Aptly named ‘Kapipara’ by Thai enthusiasts for their undeniable charm, these giant rodents captured the hearts of zoo visitors who were given the exclusive opportunity to feed and photograph them up close. With over 20 Capybaras in residence, affectionately known as ‘Coconut Dogs’ for their resemblance to canines with their coconut-like fur, visitors revelled in the chance to interact with these endearing creatures.







In addition to the Capybara encounters, visitors were delighted by the enchanting penguin parade, featuring over 50 penguins waddling gracefully, and the sight of ‘Plai Khao Kheow’, a majestic 20-year-old male elephant, swimming gracefully in a large pool, offering a mesmerizing spectacle through glass panels. Families were also treated to a full lineup of hippopotamuses and an array of other activities designed to entertain and engage guests of all ages.

Continuing the festivities from April 13 to 16, Khao Kheow Open Zoo extended its celebrations, allowing tourists to participate in traditional rituals such as bathing and pouring holy water from Sri Lanka for blessings. The festivities also included wildlife dance shows, retro music performances, temple fair snacks, egg scooping for luck, sand pagoda building, and the Green Zoo Market, promoting sustainable community economics.

For those seeking a unique experience, the Khao Kheow Night Zoo offers an alternative perspective on animal life during night-time hours. Advanced seat reservations were available for this captivating experience. For more information and reservations, contact the zoo at 038-318444 or reserve in advance at 096-9742546, ensuring an unforgettable and immersive experience amidst the natural wonders of Khao Kheow Open Zoo.





































