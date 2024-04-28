Young Thai-American jumps off eighth floor of Pattaya condominium

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young Thai-American man lost his life after jumping from the eighth floor of a condominium in Pattaya on April 26. The victim, identified as Carey B, a 19-year-old American national, was discovered lifeless in the parking lot of the condominium complex in Naklua.

Eyewitnesses, including Chulalak Saiprasat and her boyfriend, were on their way to retrieve their motorcycle from the parking lot, when they stumbled upon Carey’s body surrounded by a pool of blood, prompting them to alert authorities. Further details emerged as a witness, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that the deceased had a history of arguments with his mother, often seeking counsel from him.









The victim’s younger brother tearfully recounted the heated exchange that preceded the fatal leap. Meanwhile, the grief-stricken mother, who had been planning to send her son abroad for studies, was inconsolable, expressing disbelief at the tragic turn of events.

Pol. Lt. Capt. Natthan Jantawong, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Banglamung Police Station, led the initial investigation, examining the scene and gathering statements from witnesses. The police cordoned off the area and are reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances leading to the young man’s untimely demise.





































