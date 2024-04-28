Reckless soil transport triggers dust clouds, traffic chaos in east Pattaya

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Reservoir area in Pong Sub-District, in east Pattaya, is currently facing a pressing issue that demands urgent intervention. Several dozen trucks, engaged in transporting soil from a collection point, have been neglecting to cover their cargo adequately, resulting in spillage onto the road surface. This careless practice not only leads to dust spreading but also contributes to significant traffic congestion in the area.







This problem is not new; it has persisted for some time, with local residents repeatedly voicing their concerns to the media. On April 26, news reporters investigated the situation and discovered that the Royal Irrigation Department had granted permission for soil excavation in the area as part of a project to dredge drainage pipes. Consequently, subcontractors have been hired to transport the soil, leading to a continuous flow of trucks making numerous trips each day.

The impact of this issue on the community cannot be overstated. Residents in the affected area have reported discomfort caused by the soil particles and dust. Motorcyclists, in particular, are vulnerable to the adverse effects, experiencing pain when hit by soil particles and risking health hazards from inhaling dust. Additionally, the reckless behavior of some truck drivers, who accelerate rapidly on steep roads, poses a significant risk of accidents.









It is imperative that immediate action is taken to address this issue. Measures must be implemented to control dust particles and regulate the speed of trucks appropriately. By doing so, we can minimize the adverse effects on the community and reduce the risk of accidents in the future.

Authorities responsible for overseeing the soil excavation project and transportation operations must take proactive steps to enforce stricter regulations and ensure compliance with safety standards. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate truck drivers and residents about the importance of responsible soil transport practices and the potential consequences of negligence. Failure to address this issue promptly not only compromises the well-being of residents but also undermines the safety and integrity of our roads. It is time for decisive action to rectify this problem and uphold the welfare of our community.





































