Young girls receive HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 5 – Sawang Boriboon Vitthaya School, in east Pattaya, joined forces with local health authorities to initiate a campaign advocating HPV vaccination for young girls. The goal was to administer the vaccine before young adults become sexually active, specifically targeting the human papillomavirus (HPV), a major contributor to cervical cancer.







Cervical cancer holds the second position among prevalent cancers affecting Thai women, closely trailing breast cancer. With an annual toll of nearly ten thousand cases, the disease carries a mortality rate exceeding 50%, underscoring its urgent status as a public health concern.







Parents played a crucial role in this effort, as the HPV vaccine is administered to children with parental consent. The campaign placed a strong emphasis on educating both parents and children about the vaccine’s benefits and its pivotal role in preventing cervical cancer in the future.















Loading…