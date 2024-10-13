Young doctor saves life of cardiac arrest patient in Pattaya street

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 12, a video widely shared on social media captured a heroic act in Pattaya, where a tourist suddenly went into cardiac arrest on Central Pattaya Road, opposite a Foodland store. The incident was recorded by a bystander and showcased the quick response of a young doctor, local police, volunteer rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Foundation, and nearby citizens.



The doctor in question is 32-year-old Dr. Surachet Sirisuthivoranant, known as “Dr. Mark,” who runs Charn Clinic on central Pattaya road and is currently conducting Ph.D. research at Siriraj Hospital. He recounted the event, explaining that while the patient was stopped at a red light, they suddenly lost consciousness and had no pulse. Bystanders quickly called for assistance from medical staff at a nearby clinic. Dr. Mark, who was in the vicinity, immediately rushed to help, performing CPR alongside traffic police and volunteer rescuers until an ambulance arrived.







Dr. Mark accompanied the ambulance to the hospital, continuing to assist the patient. He expressed gratitude to the police, rescue volunteers, and community members who helped during the emergency. He emphasized the importance of learning basic first aid, noting that such knowledge could potentially save lives in critical situations.

































