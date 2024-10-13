Indian tourist fights for justice after rental motorcycle theft at Pattaya Police Station

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 12, chaos erupted at Pattaya City Police Station on beach road when a woman engaged in a heated argument with an Indian tourist regarding a stolen rental motorcycle. The incident occurred as the tourist, Mr. Singh, 37, sought updates on his case from Pol. Lt. Col. Itthikorn Sarnkrathok, the investigating officer, who had failed to keep their appointment and had turned off his phone.



The woman, identified as Ms. A (pseudonym), explained that Mr. Singh had rented a black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle from Mr. Phuwari, a 64-year-old local rental owner, for 3,000 baht per month. After parking the bike on September 12 near Soi 13/2 on Pattaya Beach to enjoy a night out with friends, Mr. Singh, who was intoxicated, returned to find the motorcycle missing.

After reporting the theft to the rental owner, Mr. Phuwari insisted on collecting 48,000 baht as compensation, despite the theft being the result of criminal activity. Frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation and the ongoing demands for payment, Mr. Singh and Ms. A arrived at the police station to meet with Officer Itthikorn for a discussion.







However, upon arrival, they discovered that Officer Itthikorn had not only failed to show up but had also turned off his phone, leaving them in the lurch. The rental owner continued to demand payment, escalating the argument between the two parties in front of police officers and other visitors at the station.

After some time, both parties managed to calm down and discuss the root of the issue, realizing that neither was at fault as the real culprit was the thief. They agreed to part ways for the time being, hoping for clearer communication and direction from Officer Itthikorn regarding how to proceed with their respective situations.

































