Scottish tourist suffers psychotic episode after consuming cannabis, causes chaos at resort in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 12, Pattaya City Police received a report from hotel staff about a foreign female tourist who had become violent and uncontrollable at a resort on Jomtien Beach Road, Chonburi. Hotel staffs were unable to handle the situation, prompting the need for police intervention.

Upon arrival, officers found 55-year-old Scottish tourist, in a state of extreme distress, crying and appearing terrified. The room was in disarray, with belongings scattered everywhere. Inside, police discovered cannabis buds in a jar, along with complete cannabis-smoking paraphernalia and some personal medication. Officers attempted to calm her down and escorted her to the reception area. However, the tourist suddenly began shouting uncontrollably; displaying erratic behavior that forced officers to intervene quickly, fearing the situation might escalate further.



Her Danish male friend, who had accompanied her on the trip, explained that they had been friends for over 15 years and had come to Pattaya for a retirement vacation just two days prior. On the previous day, the tourist purchased cannabis to smoke. Shortly after, she began acting strangely, isolating herself in the room and showing signs of paranoia, believing someone was out to harm her. She refused to let anyone near her, prompting her friend to alert hotel staff, who then contacted the police for assistance.

As officers attempted to transport the tourist in a police vehicle, she became frantic, fearing she would be harmed. Despite efforts to control her, she continued resisting, even sticking her tongue out at the police and passersby. She was eventually taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Authorities believe her erratic behavior was caused by an overdose of cannabis, possibly aggravated by an underlying medical condition.













































