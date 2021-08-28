Young curfew breaker claims Pattaya volunteers beat him; police chief calls it a lie

A Pattaya father is accusing police volunteers of excessive force against his 14-year-old son who broke curfew.

Thanakrit Supithip, 42, held a news conference to claim that his teen boy was beaten by unnamed volunteers from Banglamung Police Station late Aug. 22 on Rong Po Road.







He said the wannabe cops kicked over the youth’s motorbike, put a gun to his head, handcuffed and beat him before warning the boy not to tell anyone or he’d be thrown in prison for a decade.

“Jack” was out after the 9 p.m. curfew to bring coffee to his mother, who was working as a rubbish collector, his father said. Jack saw four volunteers on his way back from meeting his mum on Highway 36 and tried to escape.

The boy was not released from the Nong Ket Noi police booth until a genuine cop who the teen knew came in.

Thanakrit said a police officer called him to try and negotiate a quiet settlement, but the father refused, saying four adults attacking a young boy was unacceptable and Banglamung’s police chief must investigate.







Superintendent Pol. Col. Sakchai Suwannukul said Aug. 27 that the volunteers believed Jack and another teen out after curfew were racing and that the boy crashed by himself and was not kicked over.

Further, the police chief said volunteers don’t carry guns and that the boy’s bloody nose was not from a slap, as claimed, but from crashing and falling on his face.

While police maintain the volunteers did nothing wrong, they were still suspended.









































