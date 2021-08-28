20,000 in Pattaya area to get token payments to offset economic hit from Covid-19 crisis

About 20,000 Pattaya-area families will get 2,000 baht each next month as a token effort by local governments to offset the impact of the coronavirus restrictions.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the city had budgeted 50,000 baht but will only have to pay out 36,000 baht after 18,000 families registered between Aug. 9 and 13.

Registration in tiny Banglamung Subdistrict outside Pattaya closed Aug. 21. Subdistrict Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat said 1,900 families registered, less than expected. He speculated many people have moved out of the area during the pandemic.

City officials currently are checking to ensure all those who registered have legal city household documents. Payments should be transferred electronically early next month.

