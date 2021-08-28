Thai Airways updates domestic and international flights for August-October 2021

Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced an update on its domestic, regional, and international flights during August to October 2021, including dedicated Phuket Sandbox services.

Mr. Nond Kalinta, THAI’s Chief Commercial Officer, said “In response to the current demands for air travel on both domestic and international routes, THAI has arranged and adjusted its flight schedules as per the latest COVID-19 control measures during August and October 2021.”







Domestic Flights

THAI will operate twice weekly one-way flights from Bangkok to Phuket (in accordance with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announcements):

Flight TG922 every Thursday from 2 September-28 October, 2021.

Flight TG916 every Friday from 3 September-29 October, 2021.

International Flights

THAI will operate the following flights once weekly in support of the Phuket Sandbox programme:

Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt (v.v.) every Thursday.

Bangkok-Phuket-London (v.v) every Friday.

Bangkok-Paris-Phuket-Bangkok every Thursday.

Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket-Bangkok every Friday.

The following return flights will be operated twice weekly:

Bangkok-London every Wednesday and Sunday.

Bangkok-Frankfurt every Saturday and Sunday.

Bangkok-Copenhagen every Tuesday and Saturday. (In September, these flights will operate only on Saturday.)

Bangkok-Sydney every Wednesday and Sunday.







Regional Flights

The following return flights will be operated either once, twice, or three times weekly:

Bangkok-Singapore once weekly every Wednesday (in October 2021).

Bangkok-Osaka twice weekly every Thursday and Saturday.

Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) three times weekly every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda) twice weekly every Tuesday and Saturday.

Bangkok-Nagoya twice weekly every Thursday and Sunday.

Bangkok-Seoul twice weekly every Thursday and Sunday.

Bangkok-Taipei twice weekly every Wednesday and Friday.

Bangkok-Jakarta once weekly every Wednesday.



























