Yellow tape makes Pattaya beach closures official

While Pattaya’s beaches technically have been closed for weeks, the city made it official by finally taping them off.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies observed the May 8 operation to string yellow tape and sporadic steel gates at entry points along Pattaya Beach.

The “No Entry” signs and tape will remain through at least May 31.

The visual barriers on Pattaya, Jomtien, Pratamnak, Cozy, Yim Yom, Wong Amat, Krating Lai beaches, as well as at Lan Po Public Park and Bali Hai Pier, became necessary as people continued to ignore the legal barriers announced earlier.

Now, Sonthaya said, no one can claim they didn’t know the beach was closed. (PCPR)









