Yellow tape makes Pattaya beach closures official

By Pattaya Mail
0
378
Yellow tape and sporadic steel gates have been put at entry points along Pattaya Beach to keep people off.

While Pattaya’s beaches technically have been closed for weeks, the city made it official by finally taping them off.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies observed the May 8 operation to string yellow tape and sporadic steel gates at entry points along Pattaya Beach.

The “No Entry” signs and tape will remain through at least May 31.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome relays messages to the drone operators.

The visual barriers on Pattaya, Jomtien, Pratamnak, Cozy, Yim Yom, Wong Amat, Krating Lai beaches, as well as at Lan Po Public Park and Bali Hai Pier, became necessary as people continued to ignore the legal barriers announced earlier.

Now, Sonthaya said, no one can claim they didn’t know the beach was closed. (PCPR)


Before takeoff, the mayor and deputies get a close up look at the drone that will fly over Pattaya Beach to make sure no one has jumped the barriers.


