Pattaya hit with new wave of virus cases: Dengue

With everyone’s minds on a certain virus, Pattaya residents were reminded there remains another viral threat: Dengue.

Five cases of dengue were found in the Charoensuk Community, vaulting Pattaya into the top three hotspots for the mosquito-carried disease in Chonburi.







The Public Health Department mobilized and fogged the entire neighborhood with pesticide, handed out abate and pamphlets and reminded people not to let their guard down while distracted about the coronavirus.

Nurse Naanya Jantrakad said people were receptive and cooperative, which is essential during the upcoming rainy season when mosquitos can breed easily in puddles and standing water.













