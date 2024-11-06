Wonder People International Festival Celebrates Art and Culture for a Cause

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 26, 2024, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya became a vibrant stage for the “Wonder People” festival, an international cultural event organized to support underprivileged children in Pattaya. This charitable showcase was powered by local and global organizations, including the Pattaya Sports Club, Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya, and Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, with organizing committee representative Rolf Rüegg joining sponsors to bring the vision to life.









The “Wonder People” festival presented a unique lineup, featuring a fashion show, theatrical performances, poetry recitals, vocal music, film screenings, and avant-garde dance routines. With over 500 young participants from across Russia, China, Australia, England, Korea, Germany, and Thailand, the event underscored both cultural exchange and creative development. Winners of each performance category now have the chance to advance to subsequent stages in their artistic journey.





At its core, the festival has three primary goals: to foster and strengthen cultural ties among participants from Russia, Southeast Asia, and Europe; to provide a nurturing platform for young and adult talents to explore their creative potential; and to identify and support promising soloists and ensembles. Unique among international festivals, “Wonder People” welcomed children of all skill levels, encouraging even those taking their first steps in creative arts to showcase their passion.

The inspiration behind “Wonder People” came from Irina Kornilova, a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience working with youth in the arts. Originally launched in Russia as “Wonder Kids,” the festival has flourished, attracting over 1,200 young talents annually to the Palace of Culture in Irkutsk, near the renowned Lake Baikal.

More than just a talent showcase, “Wonder People” serves as a platform for cross-cultural understanding, uniting young artists based solely on their creative abilities. This year’s event was not only a celebration of talent but also a community endeavour to support children in need.

After covering expenses, the proceeds from the event were earmarked for foundations in Pattaya aiding disadvantaged children, including the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, Anti Human Trafficking & Child Abuse Center (ATCC) Foundation, and Baan Jing Jai Foundation. The funds raised will support educational scholarships and developmental projects, maximizing benefits for Pattaya’s most vulnerable youth.





































