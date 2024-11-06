Pattaya Sports Club throws a Spooktacular Halloween bash for local children

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 3, the Pattaya Sports Club brought Halloween magic to life for over 100 children from six local charitable foundations. Held at the Siam Country Resort in east Pattaya, the fun-filled event welcomed young attendees from the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT), Mercy Pattaya, ATCC Foundation, Ban Jing Jai Foundation, Father Ray Foundation, and Hand to Hand Foundation. The celebration provided a much-needed escape filled with laughter, games, and treats.









Ty Anderson, President of the Pattaya Sports Club, attended alongside key figures such as Stan Rees and Rolf Rüegg, Public Relations Chairman. The event’s atmosphere was filled with excitement as children and club members’ families enjoyed an array of Halloween-themed activities, including face painting, balloon games, quick reflex challenges, and inflatable castles.

The resort’s setup made it an ideal venue, with a spacious pool, bouncy castle, and trampoline adding to the entertainment. Kids dressed up in Halloween costumes, eagerly participating in activities from football and swimming to a captivating magic show. Generous donations from local businesses ensured a feast of pizzas, burgers, Thai delicacies, sweets, and ice cream, delighting children and parents alike.







The Pattaya Sports Club’s commitment to community support extends far beyond Halloween. The club regularly funds scholarships for underprivileged students, provides sports equipment to schools, and collaborates with local organizations to uplift the community. This Halloween party exemplified the club’s dedication to fostering joy and unity in Pattaya.





































