Skål International Bangkok wins Thailand’s Leading Hotel & Tourism Networking Group Award

BANGKOK, Thailand – Skål International Bangkok, one of Thailand’s five active Skål clubs, has proudly been named winner of APAC Insider‘s Hospitality Excellence Awards for 2024 Best Hotel & Tourism Networking Group 2024 – Thailand.

The award recognises Skål Bangkok’s continued dedication to strengthening the tourism and hospitality sector through impactful networking and support for its members and sponsors.









James Thurlby, President of Skål International Bangkok, shared his pride upon receiving the accolade, saying, “We are immensely proud of this award, which reflects our commitment to being a pillar of Thailand’s business community, especially here in Bangkok. Our club’s growth is a testament to our members’ and partners’ dedication and the support we receive from the vibrant hospitality industry in Thailand’s capital city.”

Skål International is the world’s largest global network of travel and tourism professionals, founded in 1934, and is renowned for fostering friendship and common purpose among industry leaders worldwide. With a mission to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism, Skål Bangkok is helping to connect the tourism community, and its influence in Thailand continues to grow.



Invitation to Join the Next Networking Event

Skål Bangkok’s next networking event will be a cocktail evening hosted at the prestigious Sukhothai Bangkok hotel. Prospective members and industry professionals interested in experiencing the benefits of this dynamic community are invited to attend. To reserve a spot, please contact Pichai at [email protected].

For additional information, please reach out to: Andrew J. Wood, Vice President 2, Skål International Bangkok and Immediate Past President, Skål International Asia Email: [email protected] Website: skalbangkok.com WhatsApp: +66 (0) 81 861 7473







































