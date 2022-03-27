Woman staring at phone, not road, injures 2 Pattaya motorcyclists

A woman staring at her phone instead of the road rammed a motorcycle, injuring its two riders.

Bike passenger Kamolluk Kantakanan, 40, was unconscious on Sukhumvit Road when paramedics arrived at the crash scene. Amphon Sudcharoen, a motorcycle taxi driver, suffered only scratches.







Sasinat Jantaratkulkorn, 49, admitted to police the accident was her fault. She drove her Toyota Camry into the motorbike as it was in the right lane to turn. She said she was looking at a map on her phone when the accident occurred.

Amphon insisted he was driving safely and had turned on his turn signal far in advance of his turn.





























